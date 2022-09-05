Walton Family Foundation takes initiatives to offer better opportunities in Arkansas-Mississippi Delta region

The initiative will focus on education and youth engagement, economic asset building for individuals and families, and high-impact coalition building.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Family Foundation has launched a new strategy to support the development and prosperity of people and communities in the Delta region of Arkansas and Mississippi.

The plan is part of the foundation’s five-year commitment, Strategy 2025, to tackle tough social and environmental issues with urgency and a long-term approach to expanding access to opportunity.

The initiative will focus on three key areas:

Education and youth engagement

Economic asset building for individuals and families

High-impact coalition building

The plan strives to ensure residents have fair access to resources and opportunities to achieve their highest ambitions.

“Every community is different, and so are the challenges they face—which is why following local leadership and vision is critical,” said Annie Proietti, Walton Family Foundation board chair. “We recognize that building a vibrant, equitable Delta won’t happen by going it alone. Realizing this vision means joining with partners and supporting one another toward shared goals.”

The Walton Family Foundation says it will invest in the educator workforce, unlocking college and career pathways, and improving access to educational options for a new generation of success.

It will also look for new ways to provide residents with the resources needed to build financial security through economic asset building and boost upward mobility by offering workforce development and career training to strengthen small businesses.

The foundation will build coalitions of local, regional, and national partnerships to develop future community leaders and provide better opportunities in the area.

