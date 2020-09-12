Walton Family Foundation gives over $1 million for A St. Promenade design in downtown Bentonville

This unique pedestrian and cycling destination will serve as a gathering place for the entire community to provide opportunities for play and entertainment.

The Walton Family Foundation recently gave $1.2 million to the city of Bentonville for a project that will close segments of A Street to vehicle traffic and connect them to a series of parks throughout downtown.

The grant will be used to design the A Street Promenade, which will span multiple blocks of A Street through downtown and remove motorists on those street segments and convert them into a business and entertainment district with pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.

Design Workshop Inc. of Aspen, Colo., is the designer. It’s also designing other related projects in the broader Quilt of Parks project. Some of the design work for that project is supported by the Walton Family Foundation’s Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program. The Quilt of Parks will “thread together multiple downtown open spaces into a cohesive experience,” the foundation’s website shows. The Design Excellence Program grants will pay for the redesign of Dave Peel Park and design work for The Commons. Design Workshop will complete this work as well.