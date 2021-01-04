x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Walton Family Foundation bringing more than 6,500 trees to Benton County

In total, the foundation will provide more than $1.3 million to plant 1,192 new trees and give away 5,375 trees to residents.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Family Foundation is continuing its efforts to help increase and diversify Northwest Arkansas’ tree canopy by bringing more than 6,500 trees to the area.

In total, the foundation will provide more than $1.3 million, at the recommendation of Steuart Walton, to plant 1,192 new trees and give away 5,375 trees to residents. 

Six organizations—the cities of Avoca, Decatur, Garfield, Gateway, Little Flock and Gravette School District— will receive funding to plant trees. 

The Bella Vista Foundation and cities of Bentonville, Centerton, Gentry, Gravette, Highfill, Lowell, Pea Ridge, Rogers and Siloam Springs will receive funding to plant trees and host giveaways between April 10-17. 

Several will also hold events this fall, each organization will release details on their respective giveaways.

RELATED: McDonald County Sheriff's Office identify 1990s cold case victim as missing Kansas woman

RELATED: Cities decide how to move forward without statewide mask mandate