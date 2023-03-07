Walton Foundation's Design Excellence Program announces 2 Bentonville projects

One of the projects is the building of "high-quality and affordable housing," according to a release.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville announced two new projects for its Design Excellence Program, an organization that funds and promotes design in the development of public buildings and spaces in Benton and Washington counties.

The first project will build high-quality and affordable housing for the downtown Bentonville workforce, the nonprofit said in a news release. The units will fill a gap in locally available “missing middle” housing, a term the foundation defines as the range of housing types that fit between single-family detached homes and mid-to-high-rise apartment buildings.

The project will test a replicable model for more well-designed and affordable housing on infill lots near workplaces, schools and cultural amenities. The project will be designed through Sanders Pace Architecture.

To read more about these two projects, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full story here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device