Walton Arts Center prepares for physically distanced performances

After hosting a 10-week webcast, the Walton Arts Center is turning its focus to physically-distanced performances.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After 10 episodes of heARTs to homes, Walton Arts Center is ending the weekly webcast, for now, in order to focus on preparing for physically-distanced performances.

The webcast launched on April 11 with the goal of creating an "arts night in" for families by showcasing local artists and arts organizations and supporting local restaurants.

Over the last 10 weeks more than 30 local artists and arts organizations, four national artists and 30 restaurants were featured as part of heARTs to homes.

“I am particularly proud that we were able to support local artists through this initiative, not only by presenting their work but by paying them to appear on the show. We were able to support art makers in a very tangible way,” said Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer for Walton Arts Center.

heARTs to homes episodes averaged 1,200 views a week during its 48-hour viewing window. That is equivalent to a sold out performance in Walton Arts Center’s Baum Walker Hall.

“We’ve learned a lot during this time,” Galbraith said. “With our traditional stages temporarily unavailable to us, we had to get creative and find new ways to present diverse arts performances. The heARTs to homes model is something we can use again, even when in-person programming resumes.”

Walton Arts Center’s Virtual Stage, a curated list of digital performances, will still be available and updated regularly so patrons can connect virtually and experience the performing arts at their convenience.

Walton Arts Center’s programming and operational focus will shift to preparing for smaller, physically-distanced, on-site performances or events that could start later this summer.

The nonprofit performing arts center is also planning a two-day blood drive on July 28 and 29 with live entertainment for those who donate blood.