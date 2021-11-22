Walton Arts Center offering 'No Fee Weekend' for ticket purchases

The no fees offer is good on select shows from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To help alleviate some of the financial burdens this holiday season, the Walton Arts Center (WAC) is offering no fees on tickets purchased this weekend.

According to the WAC, those who purchase tickets to select shows will not have to pay ticketing fees.

The offer is good from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Tickets can be purchased online, the in-person box office will be closed Friday-Sunday and will reopen on Monday.

Tickets to Hamilton, Trey Kennedy and Walmart AMP shows are not included in the No Fee Weekend.