Walton Arts Center cancels performances until May 9

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two performances at Walton Arts Center have been canceled, “Raj Suresh: 4,000 Days,” and “A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity.”

Patrons with tickets to Raj Suresh will be emailed about their ticketing options.

Those with tickets to John Cusack will receive a full refund to their original method of payment.

Performances have been suspended through May 9, but the nonprofit performing arts center’s staff continues working with resident companies, artists and tours to reschedule impacted performances for next season if possible.

As the status of performances is updated, ticket-holders will be emailed about their ticketing options.

Patrons can view a current list of shows according to their status at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates/.

Walton Arts Center lobby is currently closed to the public.

If you have questions, contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 479.443.5600 or at info@waltonartscenter.org.