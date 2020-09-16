Walton Arts Center announces new board members, officers

Walton Arts Center also announced Anne O’Leary-Kelly as the new board chair, replacing Mike Johnson who has served on the board for nine years.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday (Sept. 15) named Mervin Jebaraj, Charles F. Robinson and Laura Jacobs to its board of directors.

Jebaraj has served as director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas since 2017. He joins the board on appointment from the city of Fayetteville.

Robinson is the vice chancellor for the Division of Student Affairs at the University of Arkansas, a position he has held since 2016. He joins the board on appointment from the University of Arkansas.

