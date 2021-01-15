x
Walmart's e-commerce chief to leave after nearly 5 years

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Marc Lore, Walmart’s e-commerce chief, is leaving the world’s largest retailer, nearly five years after he joined to super charge its online business amid stiffer competition from online leader Amazon. 

Under Lore’s stewardship, Walmart led the redesign of the company’s website, expanded its online assortment from 10 million items to more than 80 million and transformed its delivery network to add two-day and same-day delivery. 

Lore, who served as CEO of Walmart’s e-commerce division, joined the company in September 2016 when Walmart bought Jet.com, an e-commerce company he founded,  for more than $3 billion.

