Walmart ups private brand investment for home, fashion

An eMarketer survey found that consumers look for values against rising product costs and out-of-stocks.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Shoppers have never been more open to trying private brands for consumer staples after the supply chain disruption that forced changes in shopping behavior amid the pandemic. Market research firm eMarketer reports that consumer attitudes about private brands have done an about-face in the past few years.

The eMarketer survey found that consumers look for values against rising product costs and out-of-stocks. More shoppers see private brands as a viable option in categories like fashion and home decor. Retailers from Walmart to Dollar General and Bed Bath & Beyond are investing more into private brands in higher-margin categories like apparel and home decor.

“Retailers have been ramping up quality, creating enticing packaging, and enhancing marketing for their in-house brands. Together, these developments make private label offe r ings a more important part of retailers’ strategies,” the report notes.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.