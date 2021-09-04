Walmart to acquire telehealth provider MeMD

Walmart is acquiring a telehealth provider MeMD, based in Phoenix for an undisclosed amount.

Walmart is acquiring a telehealth provider MeMD, based in Phoenix for an undisclosed amount. The platform leverages data and technology in an effort to improve engagement, health equity and outcomes, the retailer noted Thursday (May 6) on its corporate website.

Walmart said the acquisition will allow its health unit to provide access to virtual care across the nation including urgent, behavioral and primary care, complementing the in-person Walmart Health centers. Walmart also said using virtual health has been shown to improve health outcomes and lower the overall host of healthcare across all populations.

“Telehealth offers a great opportunity to expand access and reach consumers where they are and complements our brick-and-mortar Walmart Health locations. Today people expect omnichannel access to care, and adding telehealth to our Walmart Health care strategies allows us to provide in-person and digital care across our multiple assets and solutions,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness.