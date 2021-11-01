Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags that will also benefit local organizations.

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium.

Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart, said a store in Santa Clara, Calif., has tested a plan called Fill It Forward, a mobile app and RFID tag that connects to a reusable bag customers already own.

With each use, customers accumulate points, which convert to a dollar amount that goes back to a local organization. The Santa Clara test donated funds to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley. Walmart said Fill It Forward caused a 31% increase in the adoption of reusable bags during its run.