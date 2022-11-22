Live Updates: 7 dead after Walmart shooting in Chesapeake; suspect identified

Police confirmed the gunman is dead, and that there were 6 victims killed. Walmart identified the suspected shooter as Andre Bing, a store associate.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 1:30 p.m. - Sentara doctors speak about experience

Michael Hooper, the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Sentara Norfolk General, said he was proud of the employees who came together to take care of people coming into the hospital last night.

Because Sentara is a Level One Trauma Center, it regularly takes some of the most serious cases.

That designation means Sentara has a lot of specialists and a dedicated trauma team for 24/7 coverage. They have a staff of over 3,000 employees and hundreds of medical doctors on staff.

For a brief time last night, the hospital was on lockdown, but Hooper said that was just a matter of procedure. They try to lock down the building during mass casualty events, until they know that none of their patients are being continually threatened.

Hooper wanted the community to know that they've got "a great hospital with tons of great people who work endlessly to be prepared for these types of events."

Hooper said they train for influxes of trauma patients like this frequently.

"But I think all of us would like to not have to do this."

He said the hospital's chaplaincy team came early this morning, and has been helping victims, their families and hospital staff. Sentara Norfolk General also has mental health resources and doctors to help with that.

He said he's connecting people with resources in the community as they leave the hospital, too, because this is a serious, life-changing event for them.

Dr. Jessica Burgess, an acute care surgeon, was called in last night. She said she wasn't the only one.

"People came out of the woodwork to be here," she said.

The team had to work together and nail communication to make room for the new patients, and triage everyone for the best care.

"We were able to handle more than the patients we received," she said.

For her, it was about being there for people in their moments of greatest need.

"This is what we what to do, this is where we want to be, so we're proud of what we did last night," she said.

1:18 p.m. - Suspected shooter identified

Walmart and Chesapeake officials identified the suspected shooter as Andre Bing, 31, a store associate who worked as the overnight team's lead. He was employed since 2010.

He was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines on him, according to Chesapeake city officials.

City officials said they're still working to communicate with the victims' families and will release their information as soon as possible.

12:22 p.m. - Police give update on victims

The Chesapeake Police Department said it is working with the families of victims before their identities are released.

As of this update, police said seven people are dead. Three people -- including the shooter -- were found dead in the break room of the Walmart. A fourth victim was found dead toward the front of the store. Three other victims were taken to area hospitals, where they later died (two at Sentara Norfolk General, one at Chesapeake Regional).

Police said at least six other victims were also taken to area hospitals for medical treatment. One person remains in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and one at SNGH has non-life-threatening injuries. Four people are being treated at Chesapeake Regional with injuries that are not gunshot-related.

Police said they are working with other area hospitals to determine if any other victims may have transported themselves.

10:30 a.m. - White House statement on shooting

President Joe Biden released a statement, calling the shooting "another horrific and senseless act of violence."

"Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month," Biden wrote. "We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against."

10:27 a.m. - FBI opens tip hotline

The FBI's Norfolk division opened a tip hotline to gather information related to the shooting. Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

9:01 a.m. - Additional victims at Chesapeake Regional

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare confirmed that its hospital is treating two people who were hurt at the Walmart last night.

One of those patients is a gunshot victim, and the other person had a minor injury, but it wasn't from a gunshot.

It's not clear how badly the gunshot victim at this hospital was hurt.

8:32 a.m. - Sentara shares victim numbers

Sentara Healthcare gave an update about the victims in the hospital.

There are five patients total -- two have died, two are considered to be in critical condition, and one patient is in good condition.

Those two people who died are included in the police chief's count of six victims.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed these numbers are correct.

8:08 a.m. - Police chief speaks

In a morning press conference, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said they're praying for the victims, along with their families and coworkers.

He said his police officers were well trained for a situation like this, and thanked the city for a multi-agency response.

Police officers got to the scene within two minutes of the first 911 call, Solesky said.

Six victims were killed, four victims are being treated in area hospitals, and the suspect died from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The chief said he thinks there's no risk to the public at this time.

Solesky said he couldn't share the name of the shooter, because his next-of-kin had not been notified.

It could take them days to process the scene with the FBI, he said, and the Walmart would be closed during that time.

7:57 a.m. - Police to give update

The Chesapeake Police Department is set to hold a press conference about what we know so far at 8 a.m. You can watch it in this story, on our YouTube or on the 13News Now streaming platforms.

7:04 a.m. - New information released

ABC News has confirmed that the shooter entered the breakroom of the Walmart and began to fire at fellow employees before turning the gun on himself.

Sources say that it is possible that the shooter was a manager. 13News Now has not independently confirmed this information.

5:42 a.m. - Chesapeake Mayor issues statement

A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

4:30 a.m. - Number of Deaths Confirmed

Chesapeake police confirmed that seven people died, including the shooter, at the scene overnight. At least 5 others were hurt and are being treated at SNGH, according to the hospital. Other area hospitals have not confirmed if they are caring for any additional victims.

3:21 a.m. - News Conference Announced

The City of Chesapeake tweeted that a press conference will be held to discuss the Walmart mass shooting at 8 a.m. at their at the Public Safety Operations Center, which is located at 2130 S. Military Hwy.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night left seven people dead, including the shooter, according to the Chesapeake Police Dept.

It happened inside the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard. The call came in just before 10:15 p.m.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, said within 45 minutes after arriving at the scene, police found multiple dead and injured people in the store. Officers put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims, he said.

According to Kosinski, police believe that the shooting had stopped by the time officers arrived. Kosinski said he doesn’t believe police fired shots, but he could not say whether the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, confirmed Norfolk Sentara General Hospital is currently treating five patients from the shooting. 13News Now has reached out to other hospitals in the area but has yet to hear back.

Spoke with a couple Walmart employees who recount having to hide in the bathroom, as they heard shots fired inside the store.



They say they knew the sole suspected shooter “very, very well.”@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0iljL7ZkLc — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) November 23, 2022

Police officers are still investigating inside the Walmart; however, the shooter was confirmed dead just after midnight.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that "preliminary info is it was an employee, possible manager, went in break room and shot other employees, and himself." Kosinski could not confirm that information to 13News Now.

The City of Chesapeake has set up a "family reunification site" located at 700 Conference Center Drive. It's for family members who believe their loved ones may have been inside the Walmart.

Early Wednesday morning, US Senator Mark Warner tweeted that he was "sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake."

"I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene," Warner added in the tweet.

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Walmart tweeted: "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Shortly after midnight, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco (ATF) from Washington D.C. said that it was coming to Chesapeake to assist.

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

The Virginia shooting comes three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17. That shooter, who is nonbinary, was arrested after patrons at the club tackled and beat them. The shootings come in a year when the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and just earlier this month, the deaths of three University of Virginia football players in Charlottesville.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another shooting at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people. Walmart didn’t have a security guard on duty that day.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5