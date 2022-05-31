Traffic likely to be impacted because of Walmart Shareholders Meeting

Thousands have traveled to Northwest Arkansas for the annual Walmart shareholders meeting and it could impact traffic across Northwest Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.

“A lot of the shareholders that come into town are pedestrian traffic so we’re going to need citizens to look out for those pedestrians as they’re crossing our crosswalks, as they’re walking up and down the streets of Fayetteville,” said Sgt. Murphy. “They’re going to be exploring, a lot of them have never been here, and it’s a real beautiful area.”

According to Sgt. Murphy, some of the locations likely to be affected by traffic include Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dickson Street, the Entertainment District, and the University of Arkansas.

The Walmart Shareholders’ meeting is being held virtually on Wednesday, according to their website.

Leading to Friday, many in-person events are being held in Northwest Arkansas as Shareholders travel into the region. On Friday, June 3, they’ll hold their traditional Friday Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

“If someone looks lost, stop and help them. A lot of these individuals are not from the united states so it might be their first time to the United States,” said Sgt. Murphy. “And they get to come to Fayetteville Arkansas so we can really give them a good impression of the people that live here in and of our community”

Sergeant Murphy explained the Fayetteville Police Department would be assisting the University and other involved agencies with the events this week. He said the police department would be staffing extra officers who sometimes find their duty enjoyable. He explained speaking to shareholders is a good opportunity to meet people from all over the world.

