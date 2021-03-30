Walmart holding virtual shareholder events in 2021

The event will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Walmart said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced Tuesday (March 30) that its annual shareholders' meeting would be held virtually starting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The event will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Walmart said.

A link to the event will be available on Walmart's website.

For the business meeting starting June 2, Walmart said it would be focusing on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone before the formal business meeting.

As a result of the pandemic, the company will not be hosting its Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena.