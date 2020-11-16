Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese grocer Seiyu

Walmart’s international portfolio continues to shrink as the Bentonville-based retail giant agreed to sell a majority stake of its Japanese business unit.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart’s international portfolio continues to shrink as the Bentonville-based retail giant agreed to sell a majority stake of its Japanese business unit, Seiyu.

The deal was announced Sunday (Nov. 15) with an estimated value of $1.6 billion. Walmart said it will retain 15% of Seiyu selling 65% to KKR, a private venture investor, and 20% to a newly created subsidiary of Rakuten.

Seiyu CEO Lionel Desclee will continue to lead the business through a transition period, after which he will take a new role with Walmart.

A new board of directors comprised of representatives from KKR, Rakuten and Walmart will focus on making local decisions and appoint a new CEO.

