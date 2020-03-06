Walmart rethinking use of new home office; technology teams to continue working remotely

Walmart first announced in September 2017 plans to build a new corporate headquarters campus near the existing headquarters in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — COVID-19 has prompted Walmart to rethink the usage of the new corporate home office design and some divisions will likely continue to work remotely.

President and CEO Doug McMillon said Wednesday (June 3), “we are going to still need office space in a post-pandemic era.”

Walmart first announced in September 2017 plans to build a new corporate headquarters campus near the existing headquarters in Bentonville that will provide space for between 14,000 and 17,000 employees. The project will be built in phases, and company officials said at the time that construction would take between 5 to 7 years. The development plan encompasses a 350-acre site that includes several existing buildings that have been razed or will need to be. Walmart has not disclosed a cost for the project.

Dan Bartlett, head of corporate affairs at Walmart, told shareholders on Wednesday the new home office in Bentonville will likely be based on the future ways of working. He said Walmart is still in the design phase of the massive project the retailer is looking at this new normal and the buildings will have maximum flexibility. He said Walmart will seek best practices for life in a post-pandemic world. The new campus is a multi-year project and Bartlett said Walmart is fortunate to be in early design phases where changes and updates can be made.