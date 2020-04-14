Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for coronavirus

Customers just need to open their trunk and the associates will then load the groceries without asking for a signature.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is launching a pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19.

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at participating pickup stores will be reserved each day for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pickup associates are following stricter distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The point of pickup is contact-free.

Customers just need to open their trunk and the associates will then load the groceries without asking for a signature.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product said. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt-in.

While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.

To determine if Grocery Pickup is available in your area, check this location map.