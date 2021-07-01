Walmart report highlights pandemic, George Floyd’s death

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon highlighted several issues over the past year, including the pandemic and the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd were reoccurring topics in its 2021 summary report on environmental, social and governance issues (ESG).

Walmart recently released its annual ESG report and launched a website to provide more information on the issues.

The report showed its progress on ESG issues through the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 31.

The Bentonville-based retailer has reported on a range of ESG issues since 2005.

The company’s annual summary provides an overview of its approach to ESG, priorities and highlights.

The new website includes a series of issue briefs covering Walmart’s priority ESG issues in greater detail. According to the report, the briefs are expected to be updated “from time to time” and might not align with fiscal year reporting periods.

