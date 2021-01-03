Walmart preps for employee return to corporate campus, will not require vaccination

Bentonville-based Walmart is planning for up to 50% of its corporate employees to return to their offices by the end of August.

Bentonville-based Walmart is planning for up to 50% of its corporate employees to return to their offices by the end of August, more than a year since most at the corporate campus moved to working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it has been a challenging time, we’re beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against the coronavirus with millions of Americans rolling up their sleeves for vaccinations,” Walmart Chief People Officer Donna Morris noted in an April 19 email to employees that was provided to Talk Business & Politics.

After surveying employees over the past several months, Walmart said employees want the company to continue to prioritize health and well-being with office sanitization. Morris said Walmart will continue to use technology to connect employees working in different locations.