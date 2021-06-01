Walmart plans on Northwest Arkansas drone deliveries by the fall

Walmart plans to begin drone deliveries by this fall from a Bentonville store.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart plans to begin drone deliveries by this fall from a Bentonville store. That news was part of the retailer’s announcement that it is investing in drone delivery provider DroneUp to expand work in final mile delivery. The company did not disclose financial terms of the investment.

Last year, Walmart partnered with DroneUp, a nationwide drone services provider, to launch trial deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits. The trial demonstrated that Walmart could offer customers delivery in minutes versus hours. After safely completing hundreds of drone deliveries from Walmart stores, the retail giant is making an investment in DroneUp to continue the work toward developing a scalable last-mile delivery solution.

Virginia Beach, Va.-based DroneUp operates an on-demand drone delivery network that matches their database of more than 10,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified pilots to missions nationwide.