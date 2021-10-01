Walmart-owned Moosejaw prepares to open store in Bentonville

Moosejaw will be opening to the public today (Oct. 21) and will be located just two blocks from the downtown square.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Moosejaw is putting the final touches on its new retail location at 111 S. Main St. in Bentonville. The outdoor outfitter will open to the public on Thursday (Oct. 21) with a grand opening planned for Oct. 29-30. Moosejaw is adding 20 jobs at the location just two blocks from the downtown square.

Moosejaw was acquired by Walmart in 2017 and the store caters to outdoor enthusiasts with brands such as Rocky Mountain, Burton, North Face, Prana, Columbia, and Keen. The new store will be 6,000 square feet making it the retailer’s second-largest in the U.S. Walmart paid $3.37 million for the property in April.

“Bentonville has become one of the top mountain biking destinations in the U.S., so we wanted to be there and bring cool brands like Evil and Rocky Mountain Bikes to the area,” said Eoin Comerford, Moosejaw CEO. “We were particularly attracted to downtown due to the proximity to the trails and ongoing revitalization and investment in pedestrian malls, hotels, and more. Our backpacking and snow sports assortment will also fill gaps in the local market. The Ozarks are right in our backyard and world-class skiing is a two-hour flight away.”