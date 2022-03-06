Walmart to open two health clinics in Rogers, Fort Smith

In Rogers, the new clinic will be attached to Store No. 1 at 2110 W. Walnut St. A clinic in Fort Smith is located at Store No. 388 at 2100 N. 62nd St.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Walmart will open two health clinics in Rogers and Fort Smith later this summer. The two new clinics are modeled after the Walmart Health clinic in Store No. 4108 on Elm Springs Road in Springdale that opened in July 2020.

The retailer is also opening five clinics in Florida this summer giving Walmart more than 25 clinics that offer primary care health services for a flat fee as well as dental care, labs, and imaging.

In Rogers, the new clinic will be attached to Store No. 1 at 2110 W. Walnut St. A clinic in Fort Smith is located at Store No. 388 at 2100 N. 62nd St. Walmart did not return multiple requests for specific information relating to the two new clinics, but permits have been filed with the respective cities and the exterior signage at the clinics is up.

