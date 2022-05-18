Walmart to host One-Weekend-Only Savings event for Walmart+ members

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart announced Walmart+ Weekend , which will be an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members that stretches over three days.

The sales will be on Walmart's website at 12 p.m.on Thursday, June 2, and the deals end at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Only Walmart+ members will have access to the deepest discounts.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”