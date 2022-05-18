Walmart to host One-Weekend-Only Savings event for Walmart+ members

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart announced Walmart+ Weekend, which will be an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members that stretches over three days.
The sales will be on Walmart's website at 12 p.m.on Thursday, June 2, and the deals end at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Only Walmart+ members will have access to the deepest discounts.
“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”
While supplies last, the deals during Walmart+ Weekend provide savings on brands including:
Electronics
- Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off
- Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off
- Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off
Apparel
- Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, will be $15 – 50% off
- Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off
- Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 - 26% off
- Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off
For the Home
- Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off
- Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off
- Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off
- Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off
Toys
- Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend
- LEGO City Stuntz was $23.97, will be $14.97
- Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off
School and Art Supplies
- 60 count of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers was $38.26, will be $20 – 48% Off
- 60 pack of Elmer’s glue sticks was $19.13, will be $13.78 – 28 % off
Appliances
- Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off
- GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off
- Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off
Backyard & Summer Fun
- Coleman 20' Oval 48" Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598
- Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44
At the end of April, Walmart+ increased its fuel discount, giving members up to 10 cents off each gallon they pump at more than 14,000 stations nationwide. Walmart+ membership also provides unlimited free grocery deliveries from stores, Scan & Go capabilities and six months of free Spotify Premium.
Walmart+ is $12.95 a month or $98 a year and members always have access to free shipping, no matter how big or small the order is.
For more information about Walmart+ or how to become a member, click here.
