Walmart offers drop off recycling hubs at some area stores

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Walmart is teaming up with an international recycling leader, TerraCycle, to provide a space people can bring their locally unrecyclable waste.
There are currently drop-off recycling hubs stationed outside of the Springdale, Ark., and Broken Arrow, Okla. Walmart Supercenters, as well as at the Fayetteville Sam’s Club.
The list of items that can be dropped off include:
- Soft Plastic Food Packaging
- Skincare and beauty products
- Oral care products
- Food & Drink Pouches
- Home & garden supplies packaging
- Coffee Capsules & Water Filters
- Plastic bottles
- Worn Clothing
- Pet food packaging
- Plastic Bags & Shipping Materials
- Plastic toys
- Ink Cartridges & Office Supplies
When the hub station is full, Walmart says that TerraCycle will pick up the waste and take it to regional material recovery facilities where it will be sorted and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new products like playgrounds and park benches.
The Walmart Community Recycling Hub is open to all individuals, schools, offices or community organizations. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, click here.
