Walmart offers drop off recycling hubs at some area stores

The recycled items will be used to make products like playgrounds and park benches.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Walmart is teaming up with an international recycling leader, TerraCycle, to provide a space people can bring their locally unrecyclable waste.

There are currently drop-off recycling hubs stationed outside of the Springdale, Ark., and Broken Arrow, Okla. Walmart Supercenters, as well as at the Fayetteville Sam’s Club.

The list of items that can be dropped off include:

Soft Plastic Food Packaging

Skincare and beauty products

Oral care products

Food & Drink Pouches

Home & garden supplies packaging

Coffee Capsules & Water Filters

Plastic bottles

Worn Clothing

Pet food packaging

Plastic Bags & Shipping Materials

Plastic toys

Ink Cartridges & Office Supplies

When the hub station is full, Walmart says that TerraCycle will pick up the waste and take it to regional material recovery facilities where it will be sorted and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make new products like playgrounds and park benches.

The Walmart Community Recycling Hub is open to all individuals, schools, offices or community organizations. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.