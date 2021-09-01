x
Walmart nabs Nike exec to lead global total rewards

Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. has hired Kim Lupo as senior vice president of total global rewards.
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc., reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that it swung to a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on results. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. has hired Kim Lupo as senior vice president of total global rewards. This week, Donna Morris, Walmart’s chief people officer, shared the news through an internal company memo.

Lupo’s first day was Sept. 13.

“[Lupo] has a wealth of valuable experience in the compensation, benefits, and performance management space, and will be a big asset to our team as we continue to focus on the physical, financial and emotional well-being of our associates,” Morris wrote in a social media post.

