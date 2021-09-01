Walmart nabs Nike exec to lead global total rewards

Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. has hired Kim Lupo as senior vice president of total global rewards. This week, Donna Morris, Walmart’s chief people officer, shared the news through an internal company memo.
Lupo’s first day was Sept. 13.
“[Lupo] has a wealth of valuable experience in the compensation, benefits, and performance management space, and will be a big asset to our team as we continue to focus on the physical, financial and emotional well-being of our associates,” Morris wrote in a social media post.
