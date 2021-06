Walmart says it's a gesture to honor the LGBTQ community during June.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — If you've passed by the Walmart Museum at night this month, you may have noticed the pride flag colors shining bright on the building.

Recently, the Walton Family initiated a new statewide fund to support organizations working to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ Arkansans.