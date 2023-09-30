Walmart Mobile Relief Kitchen hosts mock disaster relief deployment in Rogers

Walmart Mobile Relief Kitchen hosted a mock disaster relief deployment in Rogers to demonstrate its ability to respond in a real crisis.

ROGERS, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 29, Walmart put together a special event in Rogers to show the community what they’re prepared to do in a disastrous situation.

The Walmart Mobile Relief Kitchen began back in 2017 to support communities hit by natural disasters.

Greg Carter, a Walmart driver for the last 30 years founded the Mobile Relief Kitchen and has been on countless deployments over the last six years.

“It's such an honor to do this, such an honor. Very humbling," Carter says.

Carter says the first trip they made was in Henryville, Indiana when an F5 tornado hit.

“I went in the boss' office and said, 'Hey, look, we can go out and help those people.' He said, 'What do you got in mind?' I said 'I think we could cook 12 to 1400 meals there.' And we did," said Carter.

Walmart Emergency Operations Center deploys around 25 drivers within the Mobile Relief Kitchen when they’re needed. Carter says the last deployment was back in March for tornado relief in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

“It's devastated. It's it's bad. And we tried to lift them up. We've talked with them, we feed them, we pray with them, whatever they need.”

They cooked 28,000 meals in Mississippi. But today, they’re out giving away meals just to make others smile.

In collaboration with Tyson Foods, they put together plates of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, and corn, along with a bread roll. This event was for Walmart customers and local first responders to demonstrate their ability to provide during a real emergency.

The Mobile Relief Kitchen has teams at multiple Walmart locations across the country. Carter says the road team that travels wherever a disaster is located is a prestigious group made up of three chosen drivers out of around 15,000 each year.

