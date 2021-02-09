Walmart matching customer donations up to $5M for disaster relief

Between Sept. 2-8, the company will match customer donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5M or until the campaign ends, for a total contribution of up to $10M.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is launching a campaign to help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Walmart and Sam's Club are launching the campaign to support the American Red Cross at registers and self-checkout stations in stores nationwide.

Between Sept. 2-8, the company will match customer donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5 million or until the campaign ends, for a total contribution of up to $10 million.

The register campaign will let customers make easy donations when checking out. All funds collected will go to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The money raised will be added to the $5 million commitment Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation have already made to support relief and recovery for Hurricane Ida.