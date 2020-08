Fan participation is a little different this year due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

ROGERS, Ark. — Professional golfers are out on the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers this weekend as the Walmart LPGA tournament officially kicks off.

The event was postponed back in May and is being held this year without spectators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The purse for this year's tournament was increased to $2.3 million, that's up $300k from last year.