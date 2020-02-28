Walmart invites customers to "Party at Our Crib" baby event

"Party at our Crib" is an opportunity for families to learn about Walmart's baby registry as well as the hottest items for babies.

Walmart locations in Northwest Arkansas will be hosting a "Party at Our Crib" baby event Saturday (Feb. 29) for both new and expecting parents.

The world of baby care can feel overwhelming. From what-to-do to what-to-buy, there's a lot for new and expecting parents to consider. As the world's largest retailer, Walmart serves millions of new parents every day.

"Party at our Crib" is an opportunity for families to learn about Walmart's baby registry as well as the hottest items for babies, including car seats and developmental toys from top brands.

Guests will receive a free gift delivered to their home and a complimentary photo print package (while supplies last).

Some locations may host baby shower-inspired games, serve snacks, and provide an on-site photo opportunity for your children.