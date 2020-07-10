Walmart insurance expands to all 50 states

Walmart Insurance Services will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart is now licensed to sell Medicare insurance plans in all 50 states.

The retail giant said it has a licensed insurance agency equipped to sell Medicare products.

Talk Business & Politics first reported these efforts in July as Walmart began advertising for agents in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

Walmart Insurance Service is an affiliate of Walmart Inc. and is not connected with nor endorsed by the U.S. Government or Federal Medicare program. Walmart said its agency represents multiple insurance carriers in most markets.

Lori Flees, the chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness, noted in a blog that the licensed insurance brokerage will assist people with enrolling in insurance plans and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process.

David Sullivan, general manager of Walmart Insurance Services, said only one in 10 Medicare beneficiaries is enrolled in a plan that saves them the most out-of-pocket costs.