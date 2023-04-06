Walmart announces plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S.

This would be an addition to the approximately 1,300 already existing EV charging stations at 280 Walmart stores in the U.S.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On April 6, Walmart announced plans to expand its network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at thousands of its stores across the U.S.

Walmart says by 2023, it plans on building its own EV fast-charging network. The charging stations will be installed at thousands of Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the country in an effort to make EV charging stations more accessible.

This would be an addition to the approximately 1,300 already existing EV charging stations at 280 Walmart stores in the U.S. This is also part of Walmart's plan to be more "regenerative," in this case helping reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers.

Walmart says its stores are located 10 miles from about 90% of Americans.

"Our goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country. Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed," said Walmart in a press release.

Walmart says as more drivers transition to electric vehicles, so will their charging stations.

"We see our commitment today as a natural extension of our work to help customers and members live better, easier and more sustainable lives – a big win for busy families and drivers everywhere, our country and the planet," said Walmart.

