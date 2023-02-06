Walmart hosts annual Associates Celebration event

The annual event held at the Bud Walton Arena recognizes and celebrates Walmart’s associates from around the world.

ROGERS, Ark. — On Friday, June 2, Walmart will hold its annual Associates Celebration. The company uses the event to thank employees for their work in the past year, as well as make announcements.

The event will be held at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville and usually brings nearly 15,000 to Northwest Arkansas.

In 2022, James Corden returned to Northwest Arkansas to host the Walmart Shareholders meeting for the second time. He had previously hosted the event in 2016.

During past celebrations, employees from across the country to CEOs and even celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Matthew McConaughey and Elton John took time to share their thanks to Walmart associates.

Lior Suchard, an Israeli mentalist, took the stage last year to perform for the shareholders, while musician and songwriter Jon Batiste performed at the meeting later in the morning. The Jonas Brothers were the surprise act at the end of last year's meeting in Fayetteville.

The excitement is building to find out who the surprise act for 2023 will be.

The celebration event will take place at 7:25 a.m. and last throughout the day Friday morning.

