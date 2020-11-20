Walmart Home Office employees to work remotely until July 2021

Walmart Home Office employees will continue to work remotely until July 2021 due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the country.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In August it was announced that Walmart Home Office Employees would continue to work from home until at least January 31, 2021. That date was pushed back to July 2021 on Friday (Nov. 20).

Walmart Home Office employees, and workers at their campuses in California, New York and New Jersey, will work remotely until July 5, 2021, according to a memo sent to employees 5NEWS obtained. The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, and a vaccine from the virus is still months away from a wide release.

The memo states that Walmart is currently planning on phasing a large number of associates back into their offices following the July 5th date.