Walmart Home Office employees to work from home through January

Walmart's U.S. home office employees will be working from home through at least Jan. 31, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart alerted its U.S home office employees Thursday (Aug.13) that they will continue to work from home until at least January 31, 2021.

Last week marked the 20th week of remote work for home office employees amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"During this period, we have collectively accomplished so much and have adapted to new ways of working. Teams across the business are working with increased speed, productivity and a focus on innovation," a memo sent to employees Thursday stated.

Walmart is working to prepare its home office for associates and teams who may occasionally need an office space. In Northwest Arkansas, employees can reserve a spot in advance here. Employees will also have to undergo a health screening on the day of their visit prior to entering the building. Home office employees working outside of Arkansas will soon have guidance on how they can reserve an office space at their building.

The company also announced that it would be expanding its COVID Leave Policy through January 31, 2021. Flu shots will also be free for associates starting Saturday, Aug. 15.