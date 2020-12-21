Watch: Walmart lights up Fayetteville sky with Holiday Drone Light Show

Walmart hosted their first-ever Holiday Drone Light Show at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville Sunday to end the year with some Christmas joy.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart hosted their first-ever Holiday Drone Light Show at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville on Sunday to end the year with some Christmas joy. Over 1,000 drones moved in unison to create some of our favorite Christmas symbols, lighting up the night sky.

Families were able to sit in their vehicles and watch the show while a musical ensemble played through loudspeakers. This event was a contactless experience, following state guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This event required a ticket to get into the gate but it was free to the community.

Families who snagged a ticket say the show was incredible.