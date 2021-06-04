Walmart holds annual Associates Celebration

The 2021 celebration was a return to an in-person event in Northwest Arkansas.

ROGERS, Ark. — Friday, June 4, Walmart held its annual Associates Celebration. The company thanked employees for their work this past year, as well as make announcements.

“We are closed on Thanksgiving. We are excited about that,” said Walmart CEO John Furner.

Furner made that announcement to around one thousand Walmart employees. The Associates Celebration is the last event of Walmart’s annual Shareholders' Meeting.

“Our store associates deserve to have the day. After last year and what they’ve accomplished since the last time, we gathered like this. They have just moved mountains in. They deserve some time off,” Furner said.

Employees were pleased to hear that announcement and the announcement about mobile vaccine clinics continuing.

“It’s huge. It’s leading the way insane we value our associates,” said Walmart employee Candace McCabe.

“It shows associates that we value them, their family, in their lives,” said Richard Ulrich.

Walmart celebrated employees in person for the first time in a year.

Employees were excited. Chanting the Walmart cheer at a new location from years past. The event was held at the Walmart Amp in Rogers.

The event usually brings nearly 15,000 to Northwest Arkansas. But Walmart had to scale back due to the pandemic. However, after not meeting in person for a year, many say they’re just glad to be here.

“I love this experience. Just being out here with everyone,” said Sam’s Club employee Chris Hayes.

From fellow employees from across the country to CEOs and even celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Matthew McConaughey, and Elton John thanking employees virtually.

“It’s a great, great experience,” Walmart employee Jordan Bivens said.

“It’s amazing,” McCabe agreed.

But excitement for employees really sparked when musical guests took the stage, including Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton and Walk the Moon.

“The performances were great. It was a great mixture of music,” Bivens said. From soul to county and rock music. McCabe describes the performances, “Super energetic. The performers were great. Got everyone pumped up.”

Ulrich said the best part of the event was seeing other employees and co-workers. “The coolest thing is seeing people without a mask.” Ulrich has been with the company for 30 years and continued to say, “To get to see people’s faces, to see their smiles. You forget what it’s like to see somebody smile.”