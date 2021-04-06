Walmart heard more than 900 pitches at virtual Open Call

Walmart buyers spoke with suppliers from all 50 states on Wednesday, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Walmart’s 8th annual Open Call for prospective suppliers took place virtually on June 30.

The retail giant said merchant teams heard from more than 900 entrepreneurs who pitched their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon opened the event by recapping the commitment of an additional $350 billion Walmart said it will spend on U.S.-made products by 2030.

He said the past 18 months have been challenging and while the event is virtual again this year, the ingenuity and excitement from participants is a clear sign that entrepreneurism is alive and well in 2021.

McMillon said Open Call is one of his favorite days of the year because of the success stories that will happen for some suppliers and the addition and support for more U.S. manufacturing jobs.