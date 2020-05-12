Walmart extends COVID emergency leave to July, pays holiday bonus pay

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart has extended the emergency leave policy for U.S. hourly employees who have taken time off related to COVID-19. Leave has been extended to July 5, the same time frame Walmart said it planned to keep corporate office employees working remotely.

The retail giant made the announcement Friday (Dec. 4), along with news of an additional $700 million in cash bonuses for employees be paid on Dec. 24. This cash bonus is on top of the retailer’s typical quarterly bonus. Walmart said full-time employees will get $300 and part-time employees will receive $150 for the special holiday bonus. The retailer said about 1.5 million of its Walmart, Sam’s Club, and supply chain employees will get the special cash bonus.