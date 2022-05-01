Walmart expands associate-to-driver program for private fleet

In late 2021, Walmart launched a 12-week training program for workers in other parts of the company to become certified truck drivers.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has described itself as a company that has turned ambition into opportunity throughout its history.

The latest example of that philosophy is a pilot program for existing workers to become truck drivers for the company’s enormous private fleet.

In late 2021, Walmart launched a 12-week training program for workers in other parts of the company to become certified truck drivers. In mid-March, the initial cohort of 17 students graduated with their commercial driver’s license (CDL) — a process that typically costs around $4,500 — and became full-fledged Walmart truck drivers.

