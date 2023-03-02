Walmart to expand health care centers

Walmart will be opening 28 new health centers in 2024.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart announced it will be expanding its health centers in the U.S.

According to their press release, they will be opening 28 new Walmart Health center locations in 2024. By the end of the year, they plan on having more than 75 Walmart Health centers across the United States.

Below are locations in which the health centers are expanding:

Dallas metro area: 10 locations

Houston metro area: 8 locations

Phoenix metro area: 6 locations

Kansas City, MO, metro area: 4 locations

Walmart says it plans to "grow and adapt at a responsible pace". They also have plans to incorporate patient feedback as they change the physical footprint and layout of the centers. This will allow patients to spend less time in the waiting room and more time with their doctor.

"We know the cost and convenience of healthcare remains a barrier for many Americans, which is why we decided to bring our one-stop model of healthcare to these communities.