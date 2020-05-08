Walmart Drive-in movies, dates and locations released

Dates and locations for Walmart's free drive-in movie events have been released.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, has announced dates and locations for a series of drive-in movie pop-up events happening in their parking lots across the U.S.

It all kicks off on August 14 and will run through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies shown in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

You can visit thewalmartdrivein.com to find dates, store locations and see which movies will be shown.

Tickets will be free but must be requested in advance. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

Guests will remain in their cars and parking spots will be spread out to ensure social distancing is taking place. Masks will be required outside of vehicles.

ADA accommodations will be made, but you are asked to alert the participating store before arrival.

Movies coming to a Walmart Drive-in near you:

(subject to change and vary by location)

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Ghostbusters

The Wizard of Oz

Black Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights

All you are asked to bring is an FM radio (a car radio will work), a vehicle and a mask.

Alcohol will not be served, and you are asked to remain in your vehicle throughout the film.

You can sign up for a ticket starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5. One ticket is good for one car.