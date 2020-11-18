Walmart doubles personal shoppers for pickup and delivery ahead of holidays

In all, 157,000 Walmart associates will be working in stores across the country to fill pickup and delivery orders.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The pandemic has shifted the way Walmart customers shop, and the retailer knows that will be more evident than ever this holiday season.

That’s why Walmart has more than doubled the number of Personal Shoppers since this time last year.

In all, 157,000 Walmart associates will be working in stores across the country to fill pickup and delivery orders, whether for the big meals to put on the table or the big gifts to put under the tree.

It’s not the only way the company has invested in associates this year. The new positions are in combination with 500,000 new associates hired since March, and another 20,000 seasonal associates for Walmart’s eCommerce fulfillment centers.

"It makes me proud to think six years ago we started with only a few hundred personal shoppers, and today, they’re crucial to providing services like pickup and delivery that our customers have come to see as essential," Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Customer Product at Walmart, said in a release on the company website. "Our stores have really focused on convenience over the last few years, and that’s allowed us to quickly shift to the changing needs of our customers."

Customers can choose no-contact pickup and delivery options that work best for their busy schedules. There is no markup on items – an item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.