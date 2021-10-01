Walmart corporate employees to return to offices Nov. 8

Walmart said it would make special accommodations regarding vaccinations, but those must be made by Nov. 8.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart said Friday (Oct. 22) that corporate employees are expected to be vaccinated and return to their offices by Nov.8.

In a memo from Donna Morris, chief people officer for the retail behemoth, she applauded the Walmart corporate work staff for being adaptable time and time again for the past 18 months of being asked to work remotely. Walmart did say it would make special accommodations regarding vaccinations, but those must be made by Nov. 8.

Morris said the company has had to shift plans several times through various waves of the pandemic.