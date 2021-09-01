Walmart commits $5 million to Northwest Arkansas racial equity efforts

Walmart announced a 3-year, $5 million investment in regional diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Walmart generates roughly $1 million of revenue each minute of every day through its global operations.

The $5 million investment follows a $100 million commitment over five years the company announced in 2020 with its Center for Racial Equity that is focused on eradicating systematic disparities experienced by African American communities in the U.S. social systems of finance, health, education and criminal justice.