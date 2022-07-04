Walmart hosts climate change disaster relief summit

The summit addressed blind spots in disaster relief efforts and how to better improve those efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart put together a disaster relief forum today to discuss how to better approach post-disaster efforts.

The Walmart Foundation organized a disaster preparedness summit on Thursday where four panelists from different backgrounds reflected on climate change past disaster relief efforts.

While reflecting, the panelist also provided solutions to better help communities that have limited access to resources.

“One of the things that we’re learning as we work in preparing for disasters responding to disasters is that often vulnerable communities aren’t at the table,” Kathleen Mclaughlin, Walmart Chief Sustainability Officer.

With that information in mind, Walmart says its working with organizations to broaden its reach.

“Partnerships with the red cross and other organizations on the ground and sometimes its even bring things like mobile pharmacy clinics or setting up in a parking lot food for people and water and other things that they may need to get by,” Mclaughlin said.

Already the company provides on-the-go services in emergencies ready at any moment disaster strikes.

“So in our business, it’s our emergency management center that operates 24/7 and is monitoring our facilities really around the world in terms of events that are happening locally all kinds of events,” Kathleen added.

The summit addressed topics like the role the supply chain plays in relief and refining disaster response.

The Walmart foundation held 3 sessions this afternoon at the Walmart home office for that summit.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.