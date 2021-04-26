Walmart celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother's May'

Celebrations in the Northwest Arkansas area include a free Mother’s May market event, the perfect way to celebrate mom and spend quality time with the family.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart isn't just celebrating Mother's Day this year. It's celebrating Mother's May, an all-month-long celebration giving families the full month of May to celebrate their unsung heroes.

From fun markets to curated gift lists, Walmart is rolling out a variety of ways for customers to appreciate their moms this season.

Celebrations in the Northwest Arkansas area include a free Mother’s May market event, the perfect way to celebrate mom and spend quality time with the family.

Your Walmart will transform its outside atmosphere into a free, outdoor market where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more.

Families can take away a complimentary family photo and a full goody bag to extend the fun.

There will also be walk-up experiences where families can take craft kits and goodie bags to-go.

Event schedule:

May 6, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR

May 7, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. pm

2875 W. Martin Luther King, Fayetteville

May 8, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

2110 W. Walnut, Rogers

May 8, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

May 9, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2214 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren

May 9, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers