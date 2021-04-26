x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Walmart celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother's May'

Celebrations in the Northwest Arkansas area include a free Mother’s May market event, the perfect way to celebrate mom and spend quality time with the family.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart isn't just celebrating Mother's Day this year. It's celebrating Mother's May, an all-month-long celebration giving families the full month of May to celebrate their unsung heroes. 

From fun markets to curated gift lists, Walmart is rolling out a variety of ways for customers to appreciate their moms this season.

Celebrations in the Northwest Arkansas area include a free Mother’s May market event, the perfect way to celebrate mom and spend quality time with the family. 

Your Walmart will transform its outside atmosphere into a free, outdoor market where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more.

Families can take away a complimentary family photo and a full goody bag to extend the fun. 

There will also be walk-up experiences where families can take craft kits and goodie bags to-go. 

Credit: Walmart

Event schedule:

May 6, 2021

  • 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR

May 7, 2021

  • 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. pm
  • 2875 W. Martin Luther King, Fayetteville

May 8, 2021

  • 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • 2110 W. Walnut, Rogers

May 8, 2021

  • 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

May 9, 2021

  • 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 
  • 2214 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren

May 9, 2021

  • 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • 2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

For more info, including visual assets: Walmart Dedicating the Month of May to Moms

Related Articles

WATCH: Oklahoma passes law exonerating drivers who kill or injure rioters while fleeing scene

 