Walmart begins application process for Open Call

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart said Tuesday (March 23) the application process for Open Call is open through April 30 for entrepreneurs and companies to pitch their products at the virtual event slated for June 30.
Bentonville-based Walmart has renewed its commitment to purchase another $350 billion of goods grown, made or assembled in the U.S. over the next decade.
This commitment goes further to support U.S manufacturing hubs in hopes of supporting 750,000 new American jobs.
“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real-time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be, founded on creativity, hard work and self-belief. It’s inspiring. Walmart’s announcement earlier this month to spend an additional $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in America makes Open Call even more exciting and important. We know how much this opportunity means to small businesses, and we can’t wait to see the new product submissions from potential new suppliers.”
To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.
WATCH: Benton County Division of Public Safety teams with Collier Drug Stores to offer weekly 'Vaccination