Walmart announces exit plan for CFO Brett Biggs

Brett Biggs will officially leave the company on Jan. 31, 2023.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Monday (Nov. 29), Walmart Inc. announced a transition plan to replace executive vice president and chief financial officer Brett Biggs.

In a news release, the company said Biggs would start transitioning from the company next year. Biggs will remain CFO until Walmart names a successor in 2022 and then support that transition. He will officially leave the company on Jan. 31, 2023.

Biggs has worked at Walmart since 2000. Previously, he held chief financial officer roles for Walmart International, Walmart U.S., and Sam’s Club. He has also served as senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and as senior vice president of corporate finance. Biggs was also the senior vice president of operations for Sam’s Club.

